MOUNT KISCO, NY (PIX11) — A Mount Kisco lottery player can start 2023 thousands of dollars richer.

A third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Jayame Market for the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 18, 37, 44, 50 and 64. The Powerball was 11.

Two winning Take 5 tickets were also sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were bought in Brooklyn and in Riverhead.

Powerball players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

