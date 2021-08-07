Westchester police officer admits assaulting handcuffed man: officials

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A former Mount Vernon police officer has admitted assaulting a handcuffed and shackled man — a body-slamming caught on hospital surveillance video.

James Ready, of Putnam Valley, also pleaded guilty this week to falsifying records.

The body slamming happened Nov. 23, 2019, when Ready had been guarding a man in custody who had been taken to the emergency room.

Ready had been preparing to take the man to police headquarters when he became unruly.

The officer used excessive force and slammed the man to the floor, injuring him.

Ready created a false report about the incident. He later resigned.

