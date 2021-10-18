Westchester mom who tried to drown 2-year-old pleads guilty: DA

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A Westchester County mother who tried to kill her toddler in a bathtub pleaded guilty to charges in the case last week, officials announced on Monday.

La’Quanaya Ward and her 2-year-old were living at the Coachman Family Center, a shelter in White Plains, in December 2019 when she tried to drown the child in a bathtub, according to the Westchester district attorney’s office.

Ward had made verbal and online threats to harm the child shortly before the attack, officials said.

A fellow resident of the facility stopped Ward and forced her out of the bathroom so the child could come up for air, according to the district attorney’s office.

Ward, 30, could face up to 25 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on Thursday.