WEST CHESTER COUNTY (PIX11) — A big moment for a Westchester County Basketball star. Claire Tierney, a senior at Ardsley High School, just reached her 1000-point career milestone.

Tierney needed to score four points going into Wednesday night’s game against the team from Charles E. Gorton High School in Yonkers.

Within the first ten minutes of the match on her home court, Tierney shot a 3-pointer and then a layup.

“I feel like I’m on the moon. I love it,” Tierney told PIX11 News courtside.

“It’s the second one in five years but it’s a tremendous accomplishment; you know Claire’s 5th year on Varsity, she’s been a starter since eighth grade, she’s been a steady force for us,” her coach, Nick Resavy, told PIX 11 News.

Claire’s parents and sister were among the supporters in the stands to witness the 1,000th point scored.

“I’m so happy for her, she’s having fun, she’s having a great time, a thousand points, my little girl or whatever, crazy,” her mom Marian told PIX11 News.

Tieho, also an honor roll student, plans to pursue a career in nursing. She hasn’t decided which college she will attend next year.

“She’s got multiple offers for basketball, and she has to decide what she wants to do, we’re here to support her,” her mother said.

“Whatever makes her happy, she’ll figure it out, she’s a smart girl, she knows what she wants,” her father, Patrick, added.