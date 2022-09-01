MAMARONECK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Exactly one year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state, Westchester County is still rebuilding.

The flood mitigation project, called the Mamaroneck and Sheldrake River Flood Risk Management Project, received the necessary funding to move forward earlier this year, and the community hopes this will finally put an end to the tragedy every time it floods.

Anthony Picone, the plant manager at Picone Meat Specialties on Jefferson Avenue in Mamaroneck, said all their equipment was destroyed.

“It was total devastation,” Picone said. “We lost everything that we had.”

The sausage factory has been in the family business for more than 50 years. They had to start from scratch after flooding ravaged everything in the building like heavy machinery, refrigerators and forklifts.

One year ago PIX11 News met with Picone a few weeks after the Hurricane hit, and he says he still hasn’t been paid by insurance on his $1 million policy.

“It’s in black and white, so I don’t really know what the problem is to pay what’s owed, so we’re still waiting,” Picone added.

Residents like Vincent Keck are recovering at home.

“Hopefully, this will never happen to this degree ever again because honestly, I don’t know how much more we can take in this area,” Keck said.

Keck has lived in his home for 60 years. The house had to be stripped down to the basic structure after 14 feet of water made its way inside. A sign on his front porch shows support for the flood mitigation project which received $88 million in federal funding by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this year.

Markings on Keck’s street show where improvements will be made to reduce flood risk.

“Underneath the street [are] two drains that they’re going to increase the size of them,” Keck added.

The town’s Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee said the project is currently in the design phase. The first element will be replacement of the Ward Avenue bridge.

While the town works toward a comeback, the community hopes another hurricane won’t hit.

For Picone, Ida was his third time rebuilding in 15 years after flooding.

“Well, three times, so you have to be resilient,” Picone laughed. “There’s not too much I can do. [Only] the man upstairs [can].”