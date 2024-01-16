NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (PIX11) — Gianni Castillo can’t contain his excitement for the snow.

“I was like sweet, ’cause I was so happy!” Castillo told PIX11 News.

He’s among children and parents who headed to Davenport Park—the place to be in New Rochelle after a snowstorm. Lots of space for sledding, and the hill is steep. The grownups seemed to be enjoying it just as much.

“I love the snow because I get to be home with my kid, and we get outside. It’s important to be out in nature. Feel all the seasons. That’s what keeps kids grounded, healthy and strong,” Olidia Hall.

Only a couple of inches fell between Monday and Tuesday. Still, the combination of rainwater, flurries and frigid temps caused extensive school closures in Westchester County, with a handful of schools opening with delays or moving the lessons online.

“I work in a school, so it was closed today, so I was really happy because I can spend the time with him,” said Claudia Luna.

There were no complaints because there hasn’t been much snow for the last two years. Last year was a bust.

“It was like the worst winter ever. It was boring, we just stayed home. We didn’t do anything and were bored,” said Castillo.

In Bronxville, people walked with caution on the icy streets and sidewalks. Still, others were not phased at all.

“I want a blizzard. If it’s going to come, bring it. Don’t tease me with this,” said one Pelham resident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The owner of the Wise Hardware store, Bill Weinblatt, said a future blizzard would be great for business. The lack of accumulation on the ground led to a build-up of snow supplies that nobody needed. He’s glad to sell it finally.

“It is what carries us through the winter. People aren’t building or renovating this much during the winter. So, selling this stuff gets us through the lean months,” said Weinblatt.

And there are still plenty of shovels and salt bags in storage.

“More please. So, more snow? Yes, more snow,” he said.