YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Friends and neighbors left candles and flowers Monday night outside the Yonkers home of 14-year old Ethan Reyes. The teen was stabbed to death over the weekend during an altercation on a subway platform in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan.

The suspect in the stabbing is 15 years old.

Marisol, one of Ethan’s former classmates, said her friend was “way too young.” PIX11 News is not using her last name.

“He had a lot going for him,” Marisol added.

Charlie Knight, CEO of the Yonkers YWCA, said one of the organization’s most important programs tackles gun violence before it happens. She said the age to reach out to youth before they get caught up in the wrong crowds is younger than some people would think.

“It needs to start earlier … most of the violent crimes are coming from that 13 to 18 [age range],” she said. “It’s very sad.”

Wilfred Dennis, one of the YWCA’s program directors, said children have to be given the tools and opportunity to succeed.

“We need to win back our children,” he said. “Because right now they’re on the streets.”