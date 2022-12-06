YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A wake for 53-year-old Sergeant Frank Gualdino was on Tuesday, just nine months away from retirement, when he was killed in his unmarked cruiser on Dec. 1.

He is the first Yonkers police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 40 years.

A 16-year-old, who should not have been behind the wheel, lost control of their car, according to police. Dash Cam video released by the Yonkers Police Dept. shows a blue BMW crossing the double yellow line on Tuckahoe Road near Sprain Brook Parkway.

When the BMW lot control, it slams into Gualdino and a Bee-line bus.

The American flag cascades over Park Avenue near the Whelan and Ball funeral home as the community comes together to mourn a 24-year veteran.

Mayor Mike Spano said, “he was loved by everyone, not just the men and women he worked with, but the people he sworn to serve and protect. You can send him to any group. Head of a very elite group, our traffic unit.”

The Mayor told PIX11 News while this is the third largest city in New York, all 600 sworn officers are close-knit.

Sgt. Gauldino is survived by his wife, Lisa, daughter, Emily and son Mark.