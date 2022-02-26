YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Just outside of New York City, Yonkers has one of the largest Ukrainian populations. There, residents are praying for loves ones in their native land.

Andrew Horbachevsky’s in constant communication with his cousin, who chose not to do an interview with PIX11 News. Horbachevsky’s cousin is seeking shelter, south of the capital city of Kyiv.

A proud Ukrainian-American, Horbachevsky serves as the chairman of the SUMA Federal Credit Union, in Yonkers, which directly supports the Saint Michael’s Ukrainian church.

The church is home to 400 families and 99% of the parishioners have family in Ukraine.

Yonkers is also a sister city to Ternopil, Ukraine; it’s an informal pact where residents can exchange cultural traditions. This pact, plus the large Ukrainian population in Yonkers, has made the Westchester County city a place for all residents to show their support.

The church is an outlet for people like Iryna Romaniv, whose loved ones are hiding overseas.

“I think of it as my homeland,” she said. “It’s sad seeing kids are losing families and being displaced and how many have to move to a country because they want to guarantee their safety.”

Tetiana Dziubii, who moved to New York from Ukraine six years ago, called the situation “heartbreaking.

Her days are now filled with fear as her family’s future is uncertain and many of the people she grew up with are fighting for their lives.

“Please tell people there’s no winner in the war because there’s somebody’s father, brother, friend all dying … for what? It’s the 21st century, I can’t imagine it,” said Dziubii.

The Ukrainian community is calling on NATO to issue stricter sanctions on Russia and to order a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

In Yonkers, parishioners continue to pray for the conflict to resolve.

“The sentiment now is the world has recognized this is the real deal, this is war,” said Horbachevsky.

Residents of all backgrounds are invited to attend a Sunday Mass at Saint Michael on Feb. 27.

There are also several humanitarian donations sites where you can make a monetary donation to help injured soldiers, including through The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.