HILLBURN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Troopers exchanged gunfire with a suspect on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County Wednesday, according to the mayor of Hillburn.

The shooting happened in Hillburn on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway, just south of exit 15B.

The suspect shot at two troopers who then returned fire, according to Hillburn Mayor Joseph Tursi.

Traffic has been shut down in the area near the shooting, which has caused delays.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.