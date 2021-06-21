Tornado warning canceled, though severe storms still possible in tri-state

NEW YORK — A tornado warning was issued Monday night for areas north of New York City, though it was canceled by the National Weather Service minutes after it was issued.

The warning area included New City, Spring Valley and Ossining, according to the National Weather Center. Parts of Westchester and Rockland counties in New York along with Bergen County in New Jersey were covered by the warning.

The warning was initially set to expire at 10:30 p.m. People living in areas under the warning were advised to seek shelter immediately.

Winds up to 60 mph and hail were possible, forecasters said.

Nearly 600,000 people live in the area impacted.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was also issued for much of the area west of the Hudson River through Monday night. Due to the influence of the marine air, most of the storms should weaken as the storms approach the city and coastal sections. That being said, an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out.

Most of the storms should head out sea after midnight. Skies should clear out overnight, but it will remain warm and humid with temperatures dropping to around 70.