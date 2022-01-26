‘This young man will not see another day’: New Rochelle mourns slain teen

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PIX11) — New Rochelle residents mourned Wednesday after a teen was killed in a brazen shooting Tuesday near an elementary school.

Julian Oliveros, 16, was repeatedly shot. Police arrested another teen in connection with the shooting death.

Mike Cruickshank ran out of an auto-body shop when he heard the gunfire.

“I heard like three pops and then a ricochet,” he said.

He found the wounded teen on the ground.

“I seen his girl looking over him and my boss was telling them ‘stay there,’ because he was shot,” Cruickshank said.

Police quickly arrived on scene. Oliveros was taken for emergency surgery, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Eddy Contraeras, a father of four, is in the area often with his kids.

“I had to explain to my children that this young man will not see another day,” he said. “That this incident occurred where we often walk to shop.”