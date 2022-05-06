OSSINING, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager threatened a student in Ossining and hit another with his car on Thursday, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect, who was said to be from a neighboring community, threatened a student outside Ossining High School with a knife at around 10:15 a.m., according to officials. The teenager fled the scene when police were called.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect hit another student with his car. The second student was treated for minor injuries. Police found the suspect outside the campus and he was taken into custody. Authorities believed the suspect and the first student knew each other.