MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teenager was shot and killed in Mount Vernon Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the courtyard at the Levister Towers complex around 10:30 a.m., according to the Mount Vernon Police Department. The teenage victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t released by police.

The victim was a ninth grade student at Mount Vernon STEAM Academy but wasn’t in attendance at school Thursday, according to K. Veronica Smith, the acting superintendent of the Mount Vernon City School District.

Several nearby schools went into lockdown out of caution after the shooting, Smith said.

“Please be assured that the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority and we will take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure that our schools continue to be a safe learning environment for our students,” Smith said in a message to district families. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family at this most difficult time.”

Smith said the Mount Vernon City School District will fully cooperate with the Mount Vernon Police Department in its investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.