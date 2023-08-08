NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in New Rochelle the past week, authorities said Tuesday.

In the first incident, the teen allegedly followed the girl to Five Islands Park on Lefevres Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police said the girl was grabbed from behind and attacked before the suspect ran off. The girl was hospitalized for her injuries.

Police arrested the teen near New Rochelle High School at around 2 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives linked the suspect to another attack on Friday. The teen allegedly grabbed another girl from behind and assaulted her on Soundview Street at around 4:40 p.m., police said. Two good Samaritans scared then scared the suspect off, police said.

The victims did not know the suspect, police said.

The teen is charged with aggravated sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and forcible touching, police said.