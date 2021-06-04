Citizen App video shows crews removing an SUV from the water in Westchester County (Citizen App)

PELHAM MANOR, N.Y. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle plunged into a Westchester County canal Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 5 Secor Lane and the Fulton Avenue Bridge. The vehicle plunged into a canal that separates the border of Mount Vernon and Pelham Manor in Westchester County, authorities said.

About 12 FDNY units consisting of 60 members responded to the scene to assist Mount Vernon units.

Video from Citizen App showed crews pulling a dark-colored SUV out of the water.

At least one person was removed from the water and taken to a hospital, according to the FDNY. Their condition was not immediately disclosed.

The incident was placed under control at 10:45 a.m.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.