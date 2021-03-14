Suspect in Yonkers found dead with gunshot wound to head after hours-long standoff: police

YONKERS — The suspect in an hours-long standoff between police and a 50-year-old man barricaded in a residence in Yonkers is dead, authorities said Saturday night.

Officials discovered the man was dead upon entering his home. They said it appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, as a semi-automatic weapon was found next to his body. No one else was injured.

Police had described him as an “armed, emotionally disturbed person” who fired at cops at one point during the standoff.

Yonkers police were actively involved in crisis negotiation with the individual, as of 2 p.m., according to authorities.

Officers were called to the home on Livingston Avenue at around 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check, police said. When officers arrived the individual made threats and fired at police, according to authorities.

The officers returned fire, but no one was injured as the man retreated back inside, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the home with the barricaded individual.

Police told residents within a one-block radius of the home to shelter-in-place and stay away from windows and doors until the situation could be resolved.

Authorities closed multiple surrounding streets, from South Broadway, Ludlow Street, Morris Street, Hamilton Avenue, and Stanley Place.

Officers were still intending to contact the man as of a 5:40 p.m. press conference. Authorities said they had been involved with the man in recent weeks for “menacing” a neighbor.

Police say they tried calling the suspect more than 30 times to try and get him to surrender peacefully. Witnesses said they heard a single gun shot fired after the volley of gunfire.

Police in the Emergency Services Unit finally entered the home after 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead.