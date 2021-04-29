NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Authorities are looking for the driver of a van that struck a state trooper and kept driving Wednesday night on a highway in Westchester County, the State Police said.

Officials said the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound side of I-95 just before 9 p.m. in New Rochelle when he was hit.

The trooper was walking back to his patrol car when a white van traveling on the highway failed to move over, struck him and failed to stop, police said.

Authorities said the trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition or the extent of his injuries were not shared.

The van did not hit either of the pulled over vehicles and no other injuries were reported.

The State Police are asking anyone in the area during the time of the incident who may have more information, to please contact Troop T Headquarters at (518) 436-2825.