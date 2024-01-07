CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York City was spared the worst of the storm, but it was a different story up in Orange County, where some areas saw as much as a foot of snow.

But the people and the plows were ready for it.

“I’ve been used to this weather for a long time,” said Christine Fabrizio, who runs a gas station market in Chester.

“If we weren’t here, the plow trucks couldn’t gas up, or they couldn’t get their caffeine to keep them going,” Fabrizio said.

“I mean, it was a rough one,” said plow driver Myles Tomer, who told us he had been working for about 24 hours straight when PIX11 News met up with him.

“I’ve seen way worse than this, but this was bad for the first storm we’ve had this winter,” Tomer said. “Between 8:00 and 1:00 in the morning, visibility was bad, a lot of ice on the pavement.”

But there was no shortage of plows on the streets Sunday morning, keeping roads safe for travelers like Tilly Garnett, who was forced to make a road trip in the snow.

“We flew in from Dublin yesterday, and our flight got canceled from JFK last night. They said the next flight was in 48 hours, and we said we can drive sooner than that,” she said.

The weather is no shock to Tilly this time of year, but it’s not something she recommends anyone drive in – if, unlike her, they don’t have to.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful. I’m glad we’re getting snow, but I’m ready to be home,” she said.