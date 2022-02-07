Snatch-and-grab thieves target Louis Vuitton, Burberry at Westchester mall

WHITE PLAINS, NY (PIX11) — Thieves have made off in thousands in merchandise from high-end stores at The Westchester in White Plains in recent weeks.

Rob Astorino, former Westchester county executive and gubernatorial candidate, posted videos of incidents on twitter.

“The fact that it’s at The Westchester Mall as well just makes people open up their eyes that crime has to be stopped,” Astorino said. “We have to be tough on crime. What we are dealing with right now is the last two years coming home to roost where it’s basically been lawlessness.”

The video police are investigating shows two masked men walk inside the Louis Vuitton store and grab designer bags off the shelves. A struggle ensues with employees, but both thieves manage to get away.

According to police, it happened Jan. 6 while the mall was open with shoppers.

“This seems to be a pattern across the United States where people going into high end stores, grabbing things and running out. But we are working with other law enforcement officials and exchanging intelligence,” said City of White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong.

The latest snatch and grab happened over the weekend at the Burberry store. Crooks got away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise again.

“Crime is definitely not on the rise in White Plains,” Chong said. “Every crime statistic is actually down.”

No one was seriously hurt, but security at the mall is being stepped up.

“We have police officers that’s in Westchester Mall and now plain clothes, we have increased patrol in the malls,” said Chong.

It’s unclear if the incidents are connected. All three from recent weeks under investigation. No arrests have been made.