NEW YORK (PIX11) — There will be several service changes to the Bee-Line bus system after Labor Day weekend.

There will be several weekday schedule changes on Routes 6, 7, 11, 14, 17, 25, 34, and 66, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to Westchester County officials. The trip times will be adjusted by 10 minutes. The new schedule will have the updated times.

Construction in Mount Vernon will affect Route 53. Northbound trips between 2:17 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. and southbound trips between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will be adjusted by up to 12 minutes, officials said.

The BxM4C will go back to the pre-summer schedule, officials said.

On Labor Day, the buses will run on a Sunday schedule.