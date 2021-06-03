NEW YORK — Ten years after a college student from New York went missing in Indiana, her family continues to look for answers surrounding her disappearance.

Lauren Spierer, a 20-year-old Indiana University student, disappeared on June 3, 2011 after a night of partying with friends in Bloomington.

No suspects have been identified, and no charges have been filed in connection to her disappearance.

The Greenburgh, New York native’s mother shared a post on Facebook on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance, connecting with those who are searching for a missing loved one.

“When you are “in it” you can’t see beyond it. You try everything humanly possible to get answers. You are willing to work from first light until you collapse exhausted at the end of the day. You read everything written, every blog, every Facebook post, every tweet, every comment at the end of every article you have access to, just hoping someone will post something to move your case forward. You open your door to the worst of humanity. desperate to believe their convincing lies, but I think the worst offense comes from those who hold the answers and refuse to share them. You are gullible. You are exposed to things you’ve never known about and wish you had never learned about. I empathize with you. I walk in your shoes; I carry the same burden. I wish we never had to experience this. ,” Chalene Spierer wrote.

“I have learned to manage my days, months and years, but in an instant, something will happen which sends me reeling back to the day it all happened. I try my best, I will survive, I will never forget. I do not need a day like today to remember because every day is a day of remembrance,” she continued. “I end as always, hoping today is the day and reminding the reader that anything small could be big. Lauren, lost but never forgotten, forever in our hearts.”

FBI agents have assisted the Bloomington Police Department in the investigation.

In 2016, authorities searched an Indiana property belonging to the family of Justin Wagers in connection to Spierer’s disappearance. Police never disclosed information on their findings from the search.

To donate to search efforts or help in anyway, visit FindLauren.com

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.