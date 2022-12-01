A school bus involved in an accident is seen in New Hempstead, New York on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Seven children, including two 5-year-olds, were injured when a school bus crashed into a house in a New York City suburb Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez. The bus skidded off North South Gate Drive and hit a pole and tree before crashing into two cars in a driveway, police said.

The bus then proceeded down a grassy hill and hit several trees before colliding into the house at North South Gate Drive, officials said. Twenty-two people, including the 37-year-old driver, were on the bus.

The driver, who had a minor head abrasion, and seven children were taken to the hospital with various injuries. Two 5-year-old kids were more seriously hurt, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver did not appear to be impaired, officials said.

Video and photos from the scene showed a yellow school bus with its front end smashed in, resting against a house alongside an overturned car. A path of torn-up ground and broken tree limbs stretched up a hill behind the bus. The impact appeared to have crushed the engine compartment on the bus and torn away part of the home’s siding.