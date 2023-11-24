VALHALLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — Some of us have barely finished digesting our Thanksgiving turkey and sweet potatoes, but winter wonderlands are popping up all over our area.

Santa Claus is already very busy at one of the biggest light show extravaganzas at the Kensico Dam Plaza.

It’s the best snow globe ever, with a real, live Santa inside. This is just one of the spectacular attractions at the 10th annual Westchester Winter Wonderland.

This year’s attractions include a new live elf named Snowball, a 175-foot-long transporter tunnel, and Rudolph’s Runway, made of colorful light tubes that take visitors to the North Pole.

“I’ve been designing lights since I was three,” Sepp Spenlinhauer, partner at Eclectic Precision, told PIX11 News. “I asked Santa Claus for lights for Christmas. Christmas lights for Christmas. Kids at home, if you want lights for Christmas someday you could be lighting up an entire park with Christmas lights.”

This light show extravaganza supports all 50 parks in Westchester County and the Westchester Medical Center.

Iyana Gilzene, 12, of White Plains, received a successful kidney transplant in September and was chosen to light the Christmas tree.

“It’s a special occasion,” Valerie Williams, Iyana’s mother, told PIX11 News. “All that she’s been through and endured, this is something she will always remember. We really appreciate this,” she added.

“The Winter Wonderland is accessible for all to enjoy, affordable and convenient,” Seth Mandelbaum, chair of the Westchester Parks Foundation, told PIX11 News. “You don’t have to worry about the weather and going into New York City.”

More than 4,000 people packed into cars for this opening night.

PIX11 News asked 4-year-old Violet what the best part was, and she replied: “Everything!”

This Westchester Winter Wonderland is open every night until New Year’s Eve, starting at 4 p.m. on weekends and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. A carload is $35; you can find tickets here.