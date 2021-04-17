ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York State trooper shot and wounded a man who authorities said was threatening officers with a butcher’s knife as they tried to arrest him in Rochester for allegedly violating his parole.

The man was reported in guarded condition at a local hospital after being shot Friday. His name hasn’t been released.

A fugitive task force that included U.S. marshals, state police and local police were trying to arrest the man on allegations he had “skipped” parole in a burglary case, authorities said.

The trooper’s name has not been released. No officers were injured.