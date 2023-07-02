NEW YORK (PIX11) — When was the last time you rode a unicorn? If you are Looking for something new and truly different this 4th of July weekend, an immersive, interactive adventure called Play!VERSE just opened at Rye Playland.

It features fantastic creatures, from unicorns to intergalactic jellyfish and other under-the-sea creatures.

There are eye-popping optical illusions and immersive cascades of lights, colors and sound, including multicolored dragon wings and even a gateway to infinity.

“It’s anything you can interact with,” Stacy Shuster, Playland’s Director of Marketing, told PIX11 News. “We encourage people to come in, have fun, make memories to share and tell people about their memories of Playland.”

For 7-year-old Annabel Moss of Edgemont, riding a unicorn was a birthday dream come true.

And she also loved making memories with her father, either with the multicolored dragon wings or this interactive light show.

“It’s really cool,” Annabel Moss, the birthday girl, told PIX11 News. “This is one of the best birthdays ever.”

The Folgar family of Mount Kisco couldn’t decide which was their favorite part of Play!VERSE. Was it the LED light show, the thunder and lightning installation, this groovy couch or the funhouse mirrors?

“It’s really fun lots of weird things you can do here,” Daniel Folgar, 15, told PIX11 News.

Play!VERSE is open during Rye Playland hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs $10 per person.