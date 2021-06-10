Review opened in 2 decade-old police killings in Westchester

FILE – In this April 21, 2011, file photo, a photograph of college football player Danroy Henry Jr., is seen in the window of a radio station in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. Pleasantville, N.Y., in 2016 paid $6 million to the family of Henry, a 20-year-old black college student shot to death by a white officer in 2010. The settlement is among several other million-dollar-plus payouts in recent years in cases of killings by police. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Westchester County District Attorney’s office will review the deaths of two Black men killed by police about a decade ago.

District Attorney Mimi Rocah says her office will examine how the cases of Danroy Henry Jr. and Kenneth Chamberlain were handled.

Henry, 20, of Easton, Mass., was shot by a police officer in October 2010 as he drove away from a disturbance at a bar.

Chamberlain, 68, was killed in November 2011 after he accidentally set off his medical alert device and police showed up at his door.

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, Anthony Carelli, left, arrives to court in White Plains, N.Y. The civil rights probe into the death of a mentally ill black man who accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device and was fatally shot by Carelli, a suburban New York police officer who responded, has been closed without charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A confrontation ensued, ending with his death.

In both cases, grand juries declined to bring charges.