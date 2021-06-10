Review opened in 2 decade-old police killings in Westchester

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Westchester County District Attorney’s office will review the deaths of two Black men killed by police about a decade ago.
District Attorney Mimi Rocah says her office will examine how the cases of Danroy Henry Jr. and Kenneth Chamberlain were handled.
Henry, 20, of Easton, Mass., was shot by a police officer in October 2010 as he drove away from a disturbance at a bar.
Chamberlain, 68, was killed in November 2011 after he accidentally set off his medical alert device and police showed up at his door.
A confrontation ensued, ending with his death.
In both cases, grand juries declined to bring charges.