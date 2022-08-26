NEW YORK (PIX11) — Meet the beagles!

Ten of the approximately 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia breeding and research facility will soon be up for adoption to loving homes through the SPCA of Westchester.

Shannon Laukhuf, executive director of the SPCA of Westchester, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday, along with two of the furry friends.

“As you can imagine, all were very shut down and very nervous,” said Laukhuf, describing the dogs’ demeanor after they were first rescued. “Slowly but surely, their little personalities are shining. It’s exciting to see them start to blossom.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.