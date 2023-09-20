NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sabrail Davenport spoke emotionally Wednesday inside a Rockland County Courtroom about her late son, volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd.

“My son is dead. He was burned to death. And because of what the defendants did that night, my family will never be the same again,” said Davenport.

It was one of many victim impact statements heard during the sentencing for Aaron Sommer and his father, Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer.

Both men avoided prison time and received probation – five years for the Rabbi, three for his son, in a widely criticized plea deal negotiated by District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

The Sommers admitted using a propane-fueled blow torch and smoldering charcoals in March 2021 to conduct a religious Passover ritual inside the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley.

Their actions led to a raging fire, leaving firefighter Lloyd and Oliver Hueston – the 79-year-old resident he was trying to save – trapped inside the building.

Fellow volunteer fighter John Kapral also spoke in court.

“These people are getting a slap on the wrist while others must greive for the rest of their lives. This case was an absolute joke,” said Kapral.

When given the chance to speak, Aaron Sommer declined. But his father, Nathaniel Sommer, expressed remorse for causing the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I am sorry. I feel terrible for what I did. And for god to forgive me for my actions,” said Nathaniel Sommer.

Judge Kevin Russo and Walsh defended the Sommers’ probation plea deal.

“Neither defendant has ever been previously arrested, much less convicted. This court considers probation entirely appropriate,” said Russo.

“I firmly believe that a resolution before trial was the most responsible route under these circumstances,” said Walsh in a pre-recorded video statement.

Davenport and dozens of fellow firefighters offered choice words for the Sommers as they left the courthouse, which triggered an outpouring of emotion.

Minutes later, Lloyd’s mother played her son’s last, desperate radio call in front of the microphones and then offered her final thoughts on the plea deal.

“It was just a slap in our face,” said Davenport.