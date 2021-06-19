Purchase College gives new meaning to ‘senior housing’ with retirement community

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Students at Purchase College in Westchester County will soon have new neighbors — about three times their age — living on campus with them.

A new retirement community is moving in and the future residents met each other for the first time on Friday at the college.

Husband and wife Keith and Claire Bronitt are so prepared for their new life that they’ve already put 10% down on their future home on campus, which hasn’t even been built yet.

“It is so exciting,” Claire Bronitt said. “We’re getting close and just can’t wait to be part of this community on a full-time basis.”

They’re among dozens of other future residents who also put down a deposit to live at the Broadview retirement complex.

Todd Shaw, vice president of development of LCS Development, said they sold most of their allotment of homes during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we were at about 60 sales and now we’re at about 152,” Shaw said.

In total, 220 homes will be available. Of the college’s 500-acre campus, the development will be built on 40 acres.

Residents will get to experience new facilities including the Learning Commons, meant to serve as a place to foster inter-generational relationships between seniors and students.

Future resident Marjorie Gilbert said she’s looking forward to better understanding the perspectives of younger generations.

“When I read the New York Times and I read, ‘Well, this generation is doing this or that,’ I’ll have a chance to hear about it in person and give them a little feedback,” she said.

The residents will also have access to courses on campus. But before the retirees take classes together, they got to know each other with their future floor numbers on their nametags.

“They’re walking around saying, ‘You’re going to live across the hall from me one day!’” Shaw said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the development is planned for September with the first residents moving in late next year, so they have plenty of time to get to know each other before move-in day.