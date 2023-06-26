YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two social workers are trying to help a community hit hard by inflation. They decided to set up a pop-up shop in Yonkers where everything was free.

It looks like an ordinary store at the Ridge Hill Mall in Yonkers, but everything has been donated, and it’s free for the taking. You can pick up children’s sneakers, kid’s books, and school supplies. Marlene Costello, 72, from Bronxville, is a school bus monitor. Every little bit helps.

Yocasta Jimenez and Shamar Watson started this free store three years ago with their nonprofit called teens under construction. They work together as social workers in an Ossining high school and say they see firsthand in the classroom and their communities where there is a tremendous need.

It’s called the spread love the free store. The store is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until June 30. Jimenez said the concept is simple. You get a box and a few minutes to take what you need for free.

It's all thanks to Ridge Hill Mall, the United Way, and Yonkers art. They even have Instagram and Facebook pages. They rely on private donations.