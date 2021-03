Two Stony Point police officers help rescue two children from a house fire on March 12, 2021. (Credit: Stony Point Police Department)

Three New York police officers helped save two children from a house engulfed in flames over the weekend.

Harrowing photos captured two of the officers, each with a child in their arms, running from the flames.

The fire broke out at a home in Stony Point in Rockland County on Saturday, according to the police department.

Everyone was evacuated from the home safely, the Stony Point Police Department said.