YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers Friday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened at South Broadway and Ludlow Street around 5 p.m., according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. The victim was shot while on Bee-Line Bus No. 257 on the No. 4 line.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The injury was not life threatening, according to preliminary information from the Yonkers Police Department.

The unknown assailants fled after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Authorities didn’t release information about a possible motive for the shooting.