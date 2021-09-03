Parts of Westchester County destroyed by Ida remnants

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. – Areas in Westchester County were among parts of the tri-state region that remnants of Hurricane Ida brought its deadly destruction to, killing at least three people.

As of Friday afternoon, there may be up to five victims total as county officials are waiting to see if missing people can be located.

In Yonkers, Michael Schipani didn’t expect to find his car where he did.

“I looked in my backyard and was like, ‘Why is there a car in my backyard?’” he said. “I don’t even have a road in my backyard and I was a little surprised to find out that it was my car that was back there.”

His basement was wrecked by the water.

“It affected my furnace, my boiler— none of that stuff is working,” Schipani added. “I had a lot of valuables downstairs that were ruined, things that you collect throughout your life.”

County Executive George Latimer said there was more of a discussion going into Hurricane Henri last month.

“I think we suffered in Hurricane Ida partially because of the impact that it had with the tremendous intensity of rain and the flooding and the loss of life, but also because we had our guard dropped a bit,” Latimer said.

On Friday morning in Mamaroneck, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials checked out the flood damage there, demanding the Office of Management and Budget to immediately reevaluate its operations which they say has prevented the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from moving ahead with its Flood Risk Management Project.

“It’s going to save lives and it can make sure that what happened this week will never happen again,” Schumer said.

For Yonkers residents who are in need of help right now, the New York State Department of Financial Services has a mobile command center set up at the Grinton I. Will Library in Yonkers all weekend to give assistance to anyone who may need aid through FEMA or other financial services.