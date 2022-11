NEW YORK (PIX11) — A park ranger rescued a stranded hiker after hearing him scream for help near a wooded area in Nyack Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was hiking in a park when he apparently fell, police said. He was conscious at the scene but no information on his injuries was available.

Officials said the man was last seen leaving his home at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and his wife reported him missing about two hours later.