Parents meet Yonkers officers who saved daughter run over by car

A woman and her infant were injured after a driver struck them before crashing into a Yonkers barbershop July 23, 2021 (PIX11/Jeremy DeWit)

YONKERS, N.Y. — It was a particularly emotional Thanksgiving for a Yonkers couple and their baby daughter.

On the day before the holiday, Myrna Nunez and Jorge Palacios met police officers who pulled 8-month-old Leslie Palacios from underneath a car. In July, the vehicle slammed through the front of a barbershop with mother and daughter on the hood.

Officers Paul Samoyedny and Rocco Fusco were eating breakfast nearby and rushed to the scene. With three bystanders, they lifted the car off the toddler.

Leslie sustained skull fractures but is recovering. Her mother suffered a broken leg.

The driver pleaded guilty to several charges including vehicular assault.