ELMSFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Over $1 million were returned to New Yorkers by state officials after patrons were denied refunds over canceled shows, officials said Tuesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office received the amount paid by the thousands of customers to see shows by the Westchester Broadway Theatre (WBT). Ticketholders were denied refunds when the performances were canceled due to the pandemic.

The theater company had sold more than 30,000 tickets as of March 2020, when performances started to get shut down due to COVID-19 protocol, according to officials.

The Office of the Attorney General started to receive complaints from patrons who were denied refunds by the company, which prompted an investigation by state officials in October 2020 regarding the issue. James’ office learned that the company was permanently closing and had no plans to reimburse ticketholders. Instead, WBT initiated a ticket exchange policy with the White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC), through which WPPAC would honor tickets and gift cards for WBT shows, authorities said. Only 930 ticketholders participated in the policy and no refund option was offered to patrons.

The company has agreed to refund a total of $1,127,258.84 to thousands of patrons, including those who agreed to the ticket exchange policy with WPPAC.

“While the curtains are finally closed on this saga, we will continue to go after companies that refuse to reimburse consumers,” James said.

James said the agreement with WPC is the latest in her office’s ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers receive reimbursements for canceled shows during the pandemic. Last year, James said her office returned $427,000 to New Yorkers who paid deposits for events at Greentree Country Club in New Rochelle.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, James has returned millions of dollars in refunds to patrons for pandemic-related shutdowns.

If you are having issues receiving a refund on a deposit for an event canceled due to COVID-19 statewide regulations, you are encouraged to fill out an OAG complaint form or call the office’s hotline at (800) 771-7755.