ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hudson Valley residents are starting to dig out after nearly a foot of snow fell in parts of the region during Saturday’s winter storm.

Unionville and Middletown got about 12 inches of snow while other Hudson Valley cities got 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents began shoveling driveways and snow plow crews began clearing the streets overnight.

“The visibility was pretty bad,” plow driver Myles Tomer told PIX11 News on Sunday.

