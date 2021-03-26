Officials honor Spring Valley firefighter as nursing home fire investigation continues

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — He was described as someone you could count on and the guy you want to be on your team. Spring Valley firefighter Jared LLoyd died saving people from a burning nursing home early Tuesday, and his fellow firefighters continued to mourn his death.

“He was a loving father of two. He leaves behind him two boys: a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old,” Spring Valley Chief Ken Conjura said Friday.

The 35-year-old veteran volunteer firefighter became trapped inside the burning Evergreen Court Home for Adults.

“On their way out, conditions worsened, and he was separated from his crew. He radioed for help and we were unable to get to him,” Chief Conjura said.

Lloyd wasn’t found until almost 24 hours later.

The Village of Spring Valley is flying flags at half-staff. At a remembrance Friday, officials called Lloyd a hero.

“As painful as his loss is, I hope we can all find inspiration in the way that he lived his life, in the lives that he saved and the lives that he touched,” Rep. Mondaire Jones said.

Investigators said they are looking at why the building’s fire alarm system was on test mode, and why there was a serious water supply issue.

First responders saved more than 100 people from the inferno. One resident died.

“There were about 112 residents that were displaced, and all their personal belongings were destroyed in the fire — and so we wanted to do something to help,” Assemblyman Mike Lawler said.

Local officials and volunteers dropped off clothing and toiletries Friday at the Golden Acres Home for Adults, where 13 survivors are staying.

Jared Lloyd’s engine company has set up a GoFundMe for his 2 young sons, one of which just celebrated a birthday.