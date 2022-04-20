YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — A police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in Yonkers on Wednesday, officials said.

Local police along with members of the FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets task force were doing a gun investigation on Elm Street near Linden Street, officials said. Officers followed three suspects into a bodega.

One suspect tried to push past police and fired a gun once from his pocket, striking a Yonkers detective in the stomach, authorities said. An FBI agent shot the suspect.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to hospitals, but the suspect succumbed to his injuries, police said. The officer lost a lot of blood and suffered damage to his stomach and intestines.

Police asked people to avoid the area near Elm Street and Linden Street.

Officials have not yet released any additional details.