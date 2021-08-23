NY State trooper dies on duty at Adirondack lake

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police on Monday identified the Trooper who died following an incident on a lake in upstate New York.

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen confirmed the line-of-duty death of Trooper James J. Monda, 45, of Schenectady County. Monda was working a marine details on Sunday at the boat launch in Great Sacandaga Lake in Fulton County, according to Bruen,

Monda was reported to have gone into the water, where he did not resurface. He was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he died.

Following the incident, Trooper Monda was recognized for 18 years spent with the New York State Police force. During this time, he served primarily in Troop G. However, he was assigned to Troop B for nearly a year following field training before returning to Troop G. His last assignment was State Police Princetown.

James J. Monda is survived by his fiancée, mother and father.