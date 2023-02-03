WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday.

Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is a felony, and eight counts of official misconduct, a misdemeanor, the office of Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a news release.

“Integrity in law enforcement is paramount,” said Rocah in a statement. “I commend our partners at the New York State Police for referring this case to our Office and demonstrating their commitment to accountability and transparency.”

Longo, who patrolled the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, allegedly wrote 32 tickets for traffic stops he supposedly conducted between May 10, 2021 and October 2, 2022, also turning in supporting depositions at his Mount Pleasant barracks, prosecutors said.

But on those occasions, prosecutors allege, he didn’t actually conduct a stop or witness a traffic violation. In fact, one of the people Longo is accused of falsely ticketing had died prior to their supposed interaction, officials said.

After an investigation uncovered his alleged actions, Longo, of Yorktown, was placed on administrative leave in November 2022 and arrested on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Pleasant on Feb. 16.