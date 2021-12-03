NY State Police arrest Lyft driver accused of assaulting rider at knifepoint

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — A Mount Vernon rideshare driver was arrested Friday after a complaint alleged he sexually assaulted one of his riders Thursday, the New York State Police said.

Manuel Nunez, 27, is charged with first-degree felony charges of sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment. He also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers received a report Thursday that Nunez sexually assaulted the caller at knifepoint. Police were able to determine that Nunez was working as a Lyft driver, and that he had picked up a party of four people that day.

While driving, Nunez allegedly displayed pornographic material on his cellphone — which was in view of a child — and then proceeded to threaten the group with a knife and assault one of the riders in his vehicle.

Nunez is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

