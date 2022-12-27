TOWN OF WALLKILL, NY (PIX11) — A New York man was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, officials in Orange County announced Tuesday.

Gionni Sellers, 23, was allegedly responsible for watching the boy in May and June, officials said. During that time, he allegedly “inflicted blunt force trauma about the child’s head and torso.” The boy suffered severe trauma to his brain before his death.

Sellers was arrested on Dec. 16. He was arraigned on Tuesday and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $750,000.00 cash bail, $5,000,000.00 secured bond, or $5,000,000.00 partially secured bond. Sellers faces up to 25 years to life if he’s convicted.

“As alleged, this defendant’s depraved and wicked actions caused the senseless death of a vulnerable child,” District Attorney David Hoovler said. “My office, together with our law enforcement partners, will pursue justice for the victim in this case and thereby give voice to the voiceless. I thank the police agencies involved in this case for their diligent efforts through a challenging investigation.”