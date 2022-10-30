NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars.

A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said.

The winning numbers for the Saturday New York LOTTO drawing were: 23-25-39-47-51-52, with a bonus number of 30. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

Players need match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59 to win the LOTTO jackpot. New York LOTTO drawings are televised at around 11:20 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Other winners in New York this weekend won $50,000 each. Someone also won a little more than $20,000.

Lottery players interested in trying to win really big can turn to the next Powerball drawing. The jackpot will be worth an estimated $1 billion.