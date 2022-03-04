NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News spent Friday afternoon with freshman Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents parts of the Northern Bronx and Westchester County.

The former middle school principal is still adapting to his new role in Washington.

“I never thought that I would run for office,” Rep. Bowman said. “Definitely never thought I would run for Congress.”

During his first year in office, Bowman called on President Joe Biden to cancel all student loan debt from the floor of the House of Representatives.

“The student loan process has been a predatory process, like many too many processes in our economy,” Bowman told PIX11.

Despite mounting pressure, Biden did not address student loan debt during his State of the Union Speech.

Earlier this year, Bowman introduced legislation in the House of Representatives to help low-income households across the country pay their bills.

The legislation calls for $40 billion to support lowering heating and cooling costs, with Bowman noting utility bills are “out of control” and contributing to poverty.

Bowman said he understands the struggle of making ends meet. As a congressman, he’s focused on legislation that helps alleviate some of the pressures of poverty from food insecurity to​ underfunded schools.

“My job is to tell that story in Congress, right to my colleagues, to leadership to the White House to the Senate, so they can understand how real and how deeply embedded it is,” Bowman said.