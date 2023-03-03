NYACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A speech therapist was selling baked goods from her home in Nyack with some of her non-verbal patients. Now, the nonprofit bakery employs almost two dozen adults with special needs helping them earn a paycheck and continue their therapy.

The bakery has grown so much they are asking for help to find a permanent storefront location.

Shiri Rue Venny said 20 bakers make all her bread, crackers and cookies you see here with special needs dealing with an intellectual or developmental disability.

“This is life experience. They learn how to wash dishes. They learn how to clean the floor. They live life here,” Venny said.

The proof of her success is in the bread. Her pop-up location on 5 North Broadway in Nyack is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and often sells out.

Customers support her mission to empower her employees to live independently by buying delicious goods.

But right now, donations would make all the difference.