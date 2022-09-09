PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday.

The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the car, removing trash from the road, when an unknown vehicle hit the Trooper as they walked back to their car. They were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

The car did not remain at the scene, officials said. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

State Police are requesting the public to call 518-436-2825 if they witnessed the crash or have any information.