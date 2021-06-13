New York homeowner finds pesky peacock in backyard

Peacock rescued from backyard in Ramapo, New York on June 11, 2021. (Credit: Town of Ramapo Police Department)

RAMAPO, N.Y. — A homeowner in Rockland County found quite the colorful surprise in their backyard this week.

Ramapo police were called to the home in the Village of New Hempstead on Friday for a report of a peacock that wouldn’t leave the yard.

Officer Cathy McGrath, with the department’s dog control unit, responded to the home and took the peacock to Hi Tor Animal Care Center.

“Well this has been an interesting morning,” the animal rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

The police department and rescue asked anyone with information about the possible owner of the peacock to contact Hi Tor at 845-354-7900.

It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday morning if the owner had been found. PIX11 reached out to the shelter for an update, but had not heard back as of Sunday morning.