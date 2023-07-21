NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Every week, Ruby Dee Park in New Rochelle welcomes the public to enjoy a live band. The Summer Sizzle Concert Series has a different performance every Saturday night. And now, concertgoers can enjoy the music with a side of freshly made fries or countless other menu items from the local restaurants, all thanks to the New Rochelle Downtown Business Improvement District’s Summer Concert Takeout Meals program.

“I think it’s great that there are new initiatives every year. Small cities are getting bigger and bigger. I would like to see New Rochelle becoming like a big city,” said Ola Sawicka, a New Rochelle resident.

More than 30 eateries are offering special discounts on some of their most popular dishes.

“We have a coupon for buy 10, get one free for customers. Our ice is special, daily freshly made. It tastes delicious,” said Elaine Yu, of Yum Ice Cream.

The goal is to boost traffic to the concerts and the local businesses like Spectators Sports Pub, which has been in the downtown area for decades. The owners hope their proximity to the park puts them at an advantage to attract the crowds.

“New Rochelle is trying to help the businesses recover from COVID. We were open during COVID. If it wasn’t for our loyal customer base ordering food to go, it would’ve been very difficult to survive,” said Gary Torigian, of Spectators Sports Pub.

The local business improvement district is encouraging everyone to enjoy the great takeout specials, even those who are not going to the concerts. The downtown area has seen a recent spike in development with dozens of high-rise projects in the works, an effort to take the small city to new heights.

“New Rochelle is trying to do a lot of things to create business for the downtown areas. I think it will eventually help. You have to walk before you can run,” added Torigian.